Workshop Resources

Past Workshops:
Universal Design – Aug. 2021
- With Grace Cipressi, Assistive Technology Specialist, LITS: Educational Technology Services
- Assistive Technology Suggestions (Word document)
Sophomore Plan – Fall 2021
- Sophomore Plan Handout (pdf)
- Created by Skye Henderson
Goal Setting for the End of the Semester – Fall 2021
- Part of the Fall 2021 Virtual Academic Strategies Workshop Series
- With Amanda Brown, Academic Support Services Coordinator & Jaclyn Lo
- Goal Setting for the End of the Semester Slides (pdf)
Moodle – Summer 2021
- With Nina Houri, Dean Rachel Heiser & Dean Michelle Mancini
- Moodle Workshop Slides (pdf)
Pre-Registration in Bionic – Summer 2021
- With Nina Houri, Dean Rachel Heister & The Registrar
- Pre-registering in Bionic Slides (pdf)
Volunteering & Advocacy Through an Anti-Racist Framework – Summer 2020
- With the Career & Civic Engagement Center
- Volunteering and Advocacy AND Anti-Racist & Anti-Oppressive Approaches Slides
Introduction to the Help Desk – Summer 2020
- With Library & Information Technology Services (LITS)
- Intro to the Help Desk Slides