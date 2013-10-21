Virtual Study Break

Play & Solve
Jeopardy Labs
- What is a quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge in the form of answers? Find one of over 2 million Jeopardy games or create your own.
Puzzle Party
- These collaborative jigsaw puzzles are made for family and friends to solve together (or for you to play solo). Dive into the rich detail of over 500 artworks, including Andy Warhol’s Flowers, Johannes Vermer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring and Amy Sherald’s First Lady Michelle Obama. You can even choose between three different difficulty settings so everyone in the family can pitch in.
Down for a Cross
- Choose from a selection of crossword puzzles from the NY Times, LA Times, and more! Short on time? Try a mini puzzle.
Color & Create
Art Coloring Book
- Van Gogh’s sunflowers might be yellow, but yours don’t have to be! Exercise your talents and get inspired as you color famous artworks and even landmarks from Street View.
The Met Color Artworks
- Pass the time by coloring your own version of objects from The Met’s collection with these coloring pages.
Tour Creator
- Google’s Tour Creator makes it easy to build immersive, 360° tours right from your computer using 360 images from the street view on Google maps. You can add points of interest, descriptions, pop up images and even audio narration. Create a VR tour with multiple scenes and high-quality imagery to guide the user through an experience. You can keep it private or share your tour with others!
Meditation, Movement, Watch & Listen
Daily Calm: 10-Minute Meditations
- The Daily Calm is a unique mix of guided meditation and inspiration. A daily meditation practice helps with lessening anxiety, worry and stress, while enhancing self-esteem and self-acceptance. It also improves resilience against uncertainty and adversity.
Body Synth
- This experiment turns your body movements into sound. Just turn on your webcam and move your body. Each part of your body plays a different note or sound.
Calmed by Nature
- Enjoy these audiovisual experiences for deeper focus, calming relaxation, and quality sleep. From beautiful natural landscapes to magical cozy places, transport to a variety of locations to stimulate your senses and ease your mind.
Ambient Sounds
- Tune out the noise around you by listening to ambient sounds while studying, meditating, relaxing, and sleeping. Enjoy ambient sounds like rain in the city, soothing ocean, breezy forest, and crackling fire. Don’t forget to put on your headphones!
Jazz Hop Cafe
- The Jazz Hop Café serves up freshly roasted jazz hop & lofi beats. Enjoy a selection of 24/7 livestreams and curated YouTube mixes.
Research Resources
- Get help with citation managers, custom research guides, data discovery and data tools, Digital Scholarship Support, Help with Research & Accessing Library Resources, Information Literacy & Library Instruction, Journal Article Alerts & Research Guides!
- Use Tri-College Libraries Research Guides when beginning your research, to learn more about research tools and methods, and for guides specifically tailored to academic courses.
- A subject librarian is available to assist you at any stage of the research process. Make an Appointment to meet with librarians online or in person.
Adapted from Virtual Study Break from Penn Libraries (Fall 2021)