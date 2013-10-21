Week 0 Drop-In Hours!
If you can’t attend your dorm drop-in hours, you can go to another mentor’s office hours as listed below.
Click on the time to join the Zoom Meeting!
|Monday 8/31
|Tuesday 9/1
|Wednesday 9/2
|Thursday 9/3
|Friday 9/4
|Saturday 9/5
|Sunday 9/6
|Monday 9/7
|Beck Morawski
(Brecon)
|2:00 – 3:00 pm
|7:30 – 8:30 pm
|Emily Aguilar
(Brecon)
|7:30 – 8:30 pm
|7:30 – 8:30 pm
|Evan Stowe
(Denbigh)
|9:00 -10:00 pm
|8:00 – 9:00 pm
|Jaclyn Lo
(Denbigh)
|6:00 -7:00 pm
|6:00 -7:00 pm
|Khari Bowman
(ECC & ND)
|7:15 – 8:15 pm
|7:30 – 8:30 pm
|Nina Houri
(Erdman)
|7:00 – 8:00 pm
|3:00 – 4:00 pm
|Daisy Shepherd
(Merion)
|3:00 – 4:00 pm
|3:00 – 4:00 pm
|Julia Goldsamt
(Pem East)
|2:00 – 3:00 pm
|7:00 – 9:00 pm
|4:00 – 5:00 pm
|Maeve Pascoe
(Pem East)
|7:00 – 9:00 pm
|7:00 – 8:00 pm
|Carey Parker
(Pem West)
|3:30 – 4:30 pm
|2:00 – 3:00 pm
|Jingsia Hathorne
(Pem West)
|4:00 – 5:00 pm
|4:00 – 5:00 pm
|
Katrina Sousounis
(Rhoads North)
|3:00 – 4:00 pm
|7:00 – 8:00 pm
|Camillah Canty
(Rhoads South)
|8:00 – 9:00 pm
|12:00 – 1:00 pm
|Faith Meacham
(Rock)
|1:00 – 2:00 pm
|3:00 – 4:00 pm
|Skye Henderson
(Rock)
|5:00 – 6:00 pm
|2:00 – 3:00 pm
|2:00 – 3:00 pm
|Yessica Lee
(Remote Students)
|7:00 -8:00 PM
|7:00 -8:00 PM
|Emily Darrow
(Remote Students)
|4:00 – 5:00 PM
|4:00 – 5:00 PM