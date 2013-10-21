Bryn Mawr College

Week 0 Drop-In Hours

If you can’t attend your dorm drop-in hours, you can go to another mentor’s office hours as listed below.

Click on the time to join the Zoom Meeting!

Monday 8/31 Tuesday 9/1 Wednesday 9/2 Thursday 9/3 Friday 9/4 Saturday 9/5 Sunday 9/6 Monday 9/7
Beck Morawski

(Brecon)

 2:00 – 3:00 pm 7:30 – 8:30 pm
Emily Aguilar

(Brecon)

 7:30 – 8:30 pm 7:30 – 8:30 pm
Evan Stowe

(Denbigh)

 9:00 -10:00 pm 8:00 – 9:00 pm
Jaclyn Lo

(Denbigh)

 6:00 -7:00 pm 6:00 -7:00 pm
Khari Bowman

(ECC & ND)

 7:15 – 8:15 pm 7:30 – 8:30 pm
Nina Houri

(Erdman)

 7:00 – 8:00 pm 3:00 – 4:00 pm
Daisy Shepherd

(Merion)

 3:00 – 4:00 pm 3:00 – 4:00 pm
Julia Goldsamt

(Pem East)

 2:00 – 3:00 pm 7:00 – 9:00 pm 4:00 – 5:00 pm
Maeve Pascoe

(Pem East)

 7:00 – 9:00 pm 7:00 – 8:00 pm
Carey Parker

(Pem West)

 3:30 – 4:30 pm 2:00 – 3:00 pm
Jingsia Hathorne

(Pem West)

 4:00 – 5:00 pm 4:00 – 5:00 pm
Katrina Sousounis
(Rhoads North)
 3:00 – 4:00 pm 7:00 – 8:00 pm
Camillah Canty

(Rhoads South)

 8:00 – 9:00 pm 12:00 – 1:00 pm
Faith Meacham

(Rock)

 1:00 – 2:00 pm 3:00 – 4:00 pm
Skye Henderson

(Rock)

 5:00 – 6:00 pm 2:00 – 3:00 pm 2:00 – 3:00 pm
Yessica Lee

(Remote Students)

 7:00 -8:00 PM 7:00 -8:00 PM
Emily Darrow

(Remote Students)

 4:00 – 5:00 PM 4:00 – 5:00 PM