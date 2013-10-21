Peer Mentor Services

Bryn Mawr College

Drop-In Hours

Mentor Weekly Drop-In Hours – Fall 2020

If you can’t attend your dorm drop-in hours, reach out to your mentor by email to ask your question or set up a time to meet!

If you have a specific question regarding a field of study or interest, you can go to another mentor’s office hours as listed below.

Click on the time to join the Zoom Meeting! All times in EST.

  Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday
Beck Morawski

(Brecon)

   7:30 – 8:30 pm
Emily Aguilar

(Brecon)

     7:30 – 8:30 pm  
Evan Stowe

(Denbigh)

 8:00 – 9:00 pm
Jaclyn Lo

(Denbigh)

     8:00 – 9:00 pm
Khari Bowman

(ECC & ND)

     7:30 – 8:30 pm 
Nina Houri

(Erdman)

     7:00 – 8:00 pm
Daisy Shepherd

(Merion)

     8:00 – 9:00 pm  
Julia Goldsamt

(Pem East)

 7:00 – 8:00 pm   7:00 – 8:00 pm
Maeve Pascoe

(Pem East)

     7:00 – 9:00 pm  
Carey Parker

(Pem West)

   8:00 – 9:00 pm
Jingsia Hathorne

(Pem West)

   7:00 – 8:00 pm
Katrina Sousounis

(Rhoads North)

   4:00 – 5:00 pm
Camillah Canty

(Rhoads South)

     8:00 – 9:00 pm   
Faith Meacham

(Rock)

 7:00 – 8:00 pm
Skye Henderson

(Rock)

     8:00 – 9:00 pm
Emily Darrow

(Remote Students)

     4:00 – 5:00 pm
Yessica Lee

(Remote Students)

   9:00 – 10:00 am